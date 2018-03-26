Glebelands hostel murder suspect expected in court

The suspect was arrested on Sunday during police patrols at the notorious hostel, where he was found in possession of a gun and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - A Glebelands hostel murder suspect is due to appear in the Umlazi magistrates court on Monday morning.

The police’s Thulani Zwane says: “Through the investigation, it appeared he is one of the people who are wanted for the killings at the Glebelands hostel.”

Glebelands hostel has seen many political related assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal and has formed part of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating political killings.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)