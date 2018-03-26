Germany's ATON plans buyout of S.Africa's Murray & Roberts

ATON increased its shareholding in Murray & Roberts to 29.9% between February and April 2017, making it the largest shareholder.

JOHANNESBURG - Germany’s ATON GmbH intends to make a buyout of construction group Murray & Roberts at a cash offer price of R15 rand per share, the South African firm said on Monday.

