Former UB40 singer Ali Campbell talks about upcoming SA tour

702/CapeTalk's Ray White speaks to the former UB40 lead singer about his achievements over the decades and upcoming SA tour.

one day ago

Former UB40 members Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will be returning to South African in May as part of a 25th-anniversary tour.

The band has performed in South Africa a number of times since Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

Ali Campbell spoke to Ray White about their upcoming tour to South Africa.

We absolutely love South Africa...

Ali Campbell, former UB40 lead singer

We will be playing our greatest hits. We were very lucky in the 80s and 90s to have about 40 top 20 hits so we have a wealth of stuff to choose from.

Ali Campbell, former UB40 lead singer

The band will be in Cape Town on 15 May at Grand Arena, GrandWest and in Pretoria on 19 May at Sun Arena, Time Square.

Tickets range from R460 - R900, available on Computicket.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former UB40 singer Ali Campbell talks about upcoming SA tour

