Five people to appear in court following land grab attempt

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is now pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent land invasions in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Five people are expected in court on Monday morning for trying to occupy vacant land in the Midrand area.

This weekend saw land invasions in in that area as well as land grab bid in Marlboro in northern Johannesburg.

The party’s John Moodey says: “It’s becoming a national threat and therefore we call upon the powers, be at the national level especially president Cyril Ramaphosa, to bring back law and order and also to protect the rights of every South African citizens to possess and own land.”

The DA is also accusing the Economic Freedom Fighters of encouraging people to break the law and illegally occupy land.