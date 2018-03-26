Five people to appear in court following land grab attempt
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is now pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent land invasions in the country.
JOHANNESBURG – Five people are expected in court on Monday morning for trying to occupy vacant land in the Midrand area.
This weekend saw land invasions in in that area as well as land grab bid in Marlboro in northern Johannesburg.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is now pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent land invasions in the country.
The party’s John Moodey says: “It’s becoming a national threat and therefore we call upon the powers, be at the national level especially president Cyril Ramaphosa, to bring back law and order and also to protect the rights of every South African citizens to possess and own land.”
The DA is also accusing the Economic Freedom Fighters of encouraging people to break the law and illegally occupy land.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.