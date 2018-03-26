Eskom says working on concerns raised by ratings agencies

Moody's retained South Africa's credit rating at BAA3, saying improvements to state-owned enterprises, among other things, will improve the country's rating in the future.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it is continuously working on a number of concerns raised by rating agencies in the past few months, including comments by Moody's last week.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says they take these statements seriously.

“We now have a regulator working on reinstating the RCA processes and also the fact that Eskom has a new board and very soon will have a new CEO and CFO. And people who have been impacted by wrongdoing have been either suspended or they have resigned, and others have been fired. Already we are beginning to see some green shoes of positivity around Eskom.”