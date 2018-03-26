EFF calls meeting with Topbet management over strip-search incident
Eyewitness News revealed this month how the workers were made to strip and be searched to find a woman who management accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called the management of gambling franchise Topbet to a meeting on Monday morning following the uproar caused by the violation of a group of female staff at the Germiston branch.
Eyewitness News revealed this month how the workers were made to strip and be searched to find a woman who management accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet.
That was soon followed by an EFF march to Topbet and demands that the manager responsible be fired.
An independent female advocate was then appointed to investigate.
On Friday, Topbet management said it had approached some of its female workers to undergo a lie detector test following recommendations by the advocate appointed to investigate.
The company says that it made it clear to the women that the process was not compulsory.
The women then refused to take the test, producing a letter from their lawyers.
Now the EFF's Mampuru Mampuru says the party has called on the franchise to explain why they were approached for a lie detector test in the first place.
Topbet says that it expects the investigation to be completed by this week. This is subject to change.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.