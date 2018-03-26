EFF calls meeting with Topbet management over strip-search incident

Eyewitness News revealed this month how the workers were made to strip and be searched to find a woman who management accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called the management of gambling franchise Topbet to a meeting on Monday morning following the uproar caused by the violation of a group of female staff at the Germiston branch.

Eyewitness News revealed this month how the workers were made to strip and be searched to find a woman who management accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet.

That was soon followed by an EFF march to Topbet and demands that the manager responsible be fired.

An independent female advocate was then appointed to investigate.

On Friday, Topbet management said it had approached some of its female workers to undergo a lie detector test following recommendations by the advocate appointed to investigate.

The company says that it made it clear to the women that the process was not compulsory.

The women then refused to take the test, producing a letter from their lawyers.

Now the EFF's Mampuru Mampuru says the party has called on the franchise to explain why they were approached for a lie detector test in the first place.

Topbet says that it expects the investigation to be completed by this week. This is subject to change.