EC man arrested after robbery, rape & attempted murder
The 30-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday night and faces charges of rape, attempted murder, house robbery, theft, abduction and assault.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman at a farm near Hankey in the Eastern Cape.
The police's Gerda Swart said: “It is alleged that the suspect gained entry into the house after firing several shots through a glass door as well as wounding a 44-year-old female in the process. He also took the female in a vehicle to an ATM in town, in Hankey, to withdraw cash.”
