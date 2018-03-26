EC man arrested after robbery, rape & attempted murder

The 30-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday night and faces charges of rape, attempted murder, house robbery, theft, abduction and assault.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman at a farm near Hankey in the Eastern Cape.

The police's Gerda Swart said: “It is alleged that the suspect gained entry into the house after firing several shots through a glass door as well as wounding a 44-year-old female in the process. He also took the female in a vehicle to an ATM in town, in Hankey, to withdraw cash.”