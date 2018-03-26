Death toll in Russian shopping mall fire reaches 64 - minister
World
Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said the death toll from a fire at a shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo has reached 64.
MOSCOW - The death toll from a fire at a shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo has reached 64 people, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said on Monday.
On Sunday, the Investigative Committee also said in a statement that 44 people hurt in the fire had sought medical help, and of these 10 people were still in hospital.
