Jordaan: Court proceedings will allow me to prove innocence

Jennifer Ferguson has laid a rape complaint at the Parkview Police Station at the weekend, claiming that Danny Jordaan raped her at a Port Elizabeth hotel in 1994.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says that he’s satisfied with former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson's rape charge against him, as he now has the opportunity to prove his innocence through a legal process.

Ferguson laid the rape complaint at the Parkview Police Station at the weekend.

Gauteng police have confirmed the case has been transferred to Port Elizabeth.

Ferguson claims that Jordaan raped her at a Port Elizabeth hotel in 1994.

Jordaan's lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says: “Dr Jordaan has said that from the time that Ms Ferguson first made these allegations on social media, the legal system is the only forum in which her version can be tested.

“The court proceedings will allow him and the South African public the opportunity to get to the truth.”

She says her initial intent had been to settle her matter with the Safa president outside the process of legal prosecution.

Ferguson says she offered Jordaan the opportunity to talk to her in a mediative process outside of formal legal action, but he chose not to, and denied the allegation through a media statement.

The former ANC MP says that her offer to speak amicably with Jordaan is consistent with the truth and reconciliation process, which acknowledged the common humanity and need for the healing of both the victim and the perpetrator.

Jordaan has continued to deny her allegations, saying that he will prove his innocence in court.