DA urges Ramaphosa to prevent land grabs
This follows the arrest of five people who were attempting to occupy vacant land in the Midrand area over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to do everything in his power to prevent land grabs.
In another incident, police blocked a group of Alexandra residents from invading land in Marlboro in northern Johannesburg. In the Western Cape, a group of people tried to occupy land illegally near Hermanus.
The DA John Moodey says: “It is becoming a national threat. There we call upon the powers that be at a national level, especially Cyril Ramaphosa, to bring back law and order and to protect the rights of every South African citizen.”
This comes as the African National Congress (ANC) has once again offered assurances over government’s land restitution plan.
The party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, says that a workshop and summit are being planned to look into the country's hot-button land issue.
Parliament's constitutional review committee will also hit the road in the coming weeks to gauge the country's views on the expropriation of land without compensation, an issue which has many worried.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
