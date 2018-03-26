DA MPs against diversity clause say they are not anti-transformation
Gavin Davis & Michael Cardo have sent a letter to party delegates objecting to terms within the proposed clause including 'racial transformation' & 'demographic representivity'.
CAPE TOWN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) member who's taking on the party over a diversity clause, says he's not anti-transformation.
Gavin Davis and colleague Michael Cardo have sent a formal letter to party delegates objecting to terms within the proposed clause including "racial transformation" and "demographic representivity".
DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants the clause added to the party's constitution.
The contentious clause is part of an attempt to counter the DA's image as a white-dominated party.
It will be the subject of debate at the party's upcoming federal congress.
But DA Members of Parliament Cardo and Davis have written a letter to delegates taking issue with the wording of the clause, saying it does very little to distinguish the DA from the African National Congress' doctrine of racial representivity.
Davis has told Eyewitness News he's not anti-transformation but declined to be interviewed on tape, saying it's an internal matter that needs to be debated within the party.
Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams also declined to comment on the basis that the letters were internal and still up for debate among party members.
