CT officials gearing up for Easter long weekend
Law enforcement authorities say they are extremely concerned about the behaviour of drivers and the absolute contempt many have for the law.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town law enforcement officials are gearing up to make their presence felt over the Easter long weekend.
Over the past week, traffic officers arrested a hundred and thirty-two motorists for drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving and outstanding warrants.
Mayoral Committee member JP Smith says while vehicle roadworthiness is also of great concern, the city has made it possible for motorists to have free vehicle safety checks done at any city-owned vehicle testing station between today and Thursday.
“Easter coincides with the school holidays this year so we expect many people to take a break from work and to head to other parts of the country. If you are a private motorist, make sure your vehicle is in good working order. The same goes for public transport operators who have thousands of lives in their hands.”
