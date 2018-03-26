Cricket Australia chief expected in SA to deal with ball-tampering saga

Chief executive of Cricket Australia James Sutherland will join up with Cricket Australia’s executive general manager Pat Howard and Head of Integrity Iain Roy in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief executive of Cricket Australia James Sutherland is heading to South Africa as part of the investigation into the ball-tampering saga that has dominated the third Test between South Africa and Australia.

Sutherland will join up with Cricket Australia’s executive general manager Pat Howard and Head of Integrity Iain Roy in Johannesburg, where the Australian team will travel on Tuesday ahead of the final Test starting on Friday.

Sutherland plans to meet with Roy to be briefed on the investigation that was conducted while the team was in Cape Town and to determine any course of action to be taken by Cricket Australia.

In a statement released by Australia’s cricket governing body, Sutherland says that the inquiry is being carried out “as a matter of urgency” and that the findings will be shared with the public.

Cricket Australia chairperson David Peever says that the board of directors have been fully briefed on the progress of the investigation and that there would be information to share within the next 48 hours.

“The Cricket Australia Board has been fully updated on the issue and supports James travelling to South Africa to manage the response to the investigation currently underway. We understand that everyone wants answers, but we must follow our due diligence before any further decisions are made.”

Cricket Australia have also denied claims that Steve Smith has already left South Africa given his ban ahead of the final Test.



