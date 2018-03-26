Courtney Love owes more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes
The 53-year-old singer is being pursued by the IRS over an unpaid tax bill, which totals $568,674.62, according to court documents obtained by 'The Blast'.
LONDON - Courtney Love owes more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
The 53-year-old singer is being pursued by the IRS over an unpaid tax bill, which totals $568,674.62, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
The new bill comes just three months after Love settled her unpaid taxes dating back to 2009.
Meanwhile, last month Love paid tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain to mark what would have been his 51st birthday.
The singer/songwriter was married to the Nirvana frontman from 1992 until he died by suicide in April 1994, and Love took to her Instagram account to reveal she still misses the music icon.
Alongside a black and white photograph of them together, she wrote: "happy birthday baby god I miss you (sic)"
Love and Cobain - who died at the age of 27 - tied the knot on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1992 and she gave birth to their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, in August of the same year.
Frances served as a producer on the 2015 documentary about Cobain, titled Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, which Love believes gave fans of the musician an insight into his "internal world".
Of the project, Love previously explained: "It was me and my daughter's (baby).
"I found the director but I think to make it a credible documentary I needed to not be a producer on it ... and my daughter did and she did a great job. That documentary is really great and says a lot of the things that I think Kurt would have wanted to be said."
Love - who has become something of a hate-figure among a section of Cobain's fans since he took his own life - believes Montage of Heck offers an unfiltered look at the music icon.
She shared: "He's not overt about certain things - like, some of the scores I have to settle are within my book - he doesn't get into some bad things that happened, but he does get into a few.
"It's more Kurt's internal world, it's not the Kurt and Courtney story, per say."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 24 March 2018
-
Michael Buble to enjoy small things following son's cancer battle
-
Kristen Bell proud of protesters
-
Chrissy Teigen quits Snapchat after Rihanna scandal
-
[WATCH] 'Pacific Rim Uprising' tops 'Black Panther' at box office
-
SA's most liveable city - and it's not Joburg or Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.