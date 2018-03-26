Courtney Love owes more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes

The 53-year-old singer is being pursued by the IRS over an unpaid tax bill, which totals $568,674.62, according to court documents obtained by 'The Blast'.

LONDON - Courtney Love owes more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The 53-year-old singer is being pursued by the IRS over an unpaid tax bill, which totals $568,674.62, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The new bill comes just three months after Love settled her unpaid taxes dating back to 2009.

Meanwhile, last month Love paid tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain to mark what would have been his 51st birthday.

The singer/songwriter was married to the Nirvana frontman from 1992 until he died by suicide in April 1994, and Love took to her Instagram account to reveal she still misses the music icon.

Alongside a black and white photograph of them together, she wrote: "happy birthday baby god I miss you (sic)"

Love and Cobain - who died at the age of 27 - tied the knot on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1992 and she gave birth to their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, in August of the same year.

Frances served as a producer on the 2015 documentary about Cobain, titled Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, which Love believes gave fans of the musician an insight into his "internal world".

Of the project, Love previously explained: "It was me and my daughter's (baby).

"I found the director but I think to make it a credible documentary I needed to not be a producer on it ... and my daughter did and she did a great job. That documentary is really great and says a lot of the things that I think Kurt would have wanted to be said."

Love - who has become something of a hate-figure among a section of Cobain's fans since he took his own life - believes Montage of Heck offers an unfiltered look at the music icon.

She shared: "He's not overt about certain things - like, some of the scores I have to settle are within my book - he doesn't get into some bad things that happened, but he does get into a few.

"It's more Kurt's internal world, it's not the Kurt and Courtney story, per say."