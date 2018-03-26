Cosatu president denies abalone bribery allegations

It's alleged that the bribe was orchestrated by three other Western Cape businessmen who have interests in fishing and abalone processing.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini has denied allegations linking him to a cash bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer and says he will respect an investigation by the police.

The City Press reported how former President Jacob Zuma is being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly accepting money from businessman Deon Larry in exchange for keeping Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana in his position after the August 2016 polls.

According to the paper, businessman Charlie Seretse further alleges in an affidavit that Zokwana and deputy Director-General Siphokazi Ndudane, each received a R300,000 bribe from Larry.

Dlamini that insists he's done nothing wrong.

“No police has spoken to me about anything of that nature, nothing. I’m even asking myself why would people be spreading names in the newspapers? I really don’t know.”

It's alleged that the bribe was orchestrated by three other Western Cape businessmen who have interests in fishing and abalone processing.

They allegedly didn’t want Zokwana to be removed because he had a transformation agenda which he was going to implement through them.