CAA to urgently probe lapse in training of airport security personnel
Questions from Eyewitness News prompted the probe after obtaining correspondence which revealed complaints about inadequate training at a CAA accredited service provider.
PRETORIA – The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched an urgent investigation into an alleged lapse in training of security personnel tasked with X-ray screening of passengers and baggage.
Questions from Eyewitness News prompted the probe after obtaining correspondence which revealed complaints about inadequate training at a CAA accredited service provider.
Reshebile Aviation and Security Services sent its staff for week-long training at Ntate Aviation and Security Training but there was no instructor - the trainees watched a few videos and read theory from a book.
These security personnel are responsible for screening baggage for weapons and explosives before being loaded onto aircraft.
Eyewitness News has seen correspondence revealing that the Reshebile employees attended a five-day course at Ntate on how to conduct X-ray screening.
However, there was no facilitator present and the trainees only watched videos and learnt theory from a textbook before writing a test on the last day of the course.
A trainee complained that there were no practical exercises and demonstration of the equipment being used.
The CAA’s Karabo Ledwaba says: “The South African Civil Aviation Authority takes this matter very seriously and we’ll immediately investigate the alleged incident as a matter of urgency. Should the investigation prove that there was some wrongdoing, appropriate action will be taken.”
The affected companies did not respond to a request for comment.
