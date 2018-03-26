CAA says won’t tolerate non-compliance in security training of airport officials
This follows complaints which Eyewitness News has seen about sub-standard training of security officials tasked with screening people and baggage for weapons and explosives.
PRETORIA –The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it will not tolerate non-compliance of standards relating to the training of security officials at the country's airports.
This follows complaints which Eyewitness News has seen about sub-standard training of security officials tasked with screening people and baggage for weapons and explosives.
Reshebile Aviation and Security Services sent its staff for a week-long training at Ntate Aviation and Security Training but there was no instructor. The trainees only watched a few videos and read theory from a book.
The CAA’s Kabelo Ledwaba says they take the complaints about sub-standard security training very seriously.
“In instances where there’s evidence of noncompliance, we do not hesitate at all to take the necessary action in line with our legal prescripts.
“We, therefore, regard this as an isolated incident but are very determined to ensure that such conduct, if indeed it’s happening, is eradicated completely.”
The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) says that it is unaware of the complaints related to the training of security staff but will take the matter up with the CAA.
Neither of the companies linked to the complaint responded to a request for comment.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.