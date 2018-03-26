CAA says won’t tolerate non-compliance in security training of airport officials

This follows complaints which Eyewitness News has seen about sub-standard training of security officials tasked with screening people and baggage for weapons and explosives.

PRETORIA –The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it will not tolerate non-compliance of standards relating to the training of security officials at the country's airports.

This follows complaints which Eyewitness News has seen about sub-standard training of security officials tasked with screening people and baggage for weapons and explosives.

Reshebile Aviation and Security Services sent its staff for a week-long training at Ntate Aviation and Security Training but there was no instructor. The trainees only watched a few videos and read theory from a book.

The CAA’s Kabelo Ledwaba says they take the complaints about sub-standard security training very seriously.

“In instances where there’s evidence of noncompliance, we do not hesitate at all to take the necessary action in line with our legal prescripts.

“We, therefore, regard this as an isolated incident but are very determined to ensure that such conduct, if indeed it’s happening, is eradicated completely.”

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) says that it is unaware of the complaints related to the training of security staff but will take the matter up with the CAA.

Neither of the companies linked to the complaint responded to a request for comment.