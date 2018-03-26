Bold and beautiful: Michelle Mosalakae joins new Revlon campaign

Revlon is using the campaign as a platform to celebrate diversity and inspire women to live boldly.

CAPE TOWN – Isibaya star Michelle Mosalakae has been named as one of Revlon’s ambassadors for its new "Live Boldly" campaign.

The beauty brand announced that Mosalakae, together with South African media personalities Kim Jayde Robinson, Luthando Shosha and Bontle Modiselle, will lead the campaign locally.

They join global ambassadors Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Imaan Hammam and Raquel Zimmermann.

Mosalakae told Eyewitness News that she’s honoured to be part of the "Live Boldly" campaign.

“I am so happy that this campaign is encouraging women to speak up, to pursue their dreams fearlessly, and to love each other and themselves.”

Through this campaign, Mosalakae and other ambassadors hope to encourage women to live truthfully and boldly.

“To me, to live boldly is to live your life as truthfully as possible. Wake up every day and affirm that you are strong, beautiful and capable. Be kind to yourself.”

Mosalakae is also a stage theatre performer and recently graduated from Rhodes University with a drama honours degree.

After being on Isibaya, she was nominated as a rising star at the Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

She has encouraged women to support each other and not hold one another back.

“We need to see our role in the world, in the workplace, at home and every other space differently. We need to begin to acknowledge one another, support one another and speak up for each other. Create more opportunities where women are in positions of power in the workplace and hopefully a movement will emerge where we can get legislation passed, which further creates the opportunity for women to be true to themselves and achieve their dreams.”

I am bold because I am not afraid to take chances & I’m okay with making mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave! This campaign means all of that and more to me✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #LiveBoldlySA #RevlonSA 💋💄 pic.twitter.com/V63TDFl5Mv — Michelle Mosalakae (@MosalakaeM) March 19, 2018

This campaign proves that brands are increasingly listening to women and the need for inclusivity.

Last year, pop star Rihanna set the bar high with her Fenty Beauty range, which has also been described as a celebration of diversity. The range caters for different skin tones with about 40 shades of foundation. Fenty Beauty was later included in Time magazine’s 25 Best Innovations of the Year.