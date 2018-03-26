Black Sash to monitor recipients of grants from CPS over next 6 months
On Friday, the Constitutional Court granted the social security agency an application to allow CPS to continue distributing grants.
CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash says it will closely monitor the realities of beneficiaries who receive cash payments from South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) service provider, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), over the next six months.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court granted the social security agency an application to allow CPS to continue distributing grants.
The extension is only for another six months.
The Black Sash's Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker says if there are any challenges they will alert the court.
“Black Sash themselves didn’t directly oppose the application because Sassa didn’t present any other options to the court as to how cash payments could be made. So, unfortunately, everyone was put in a corner and had no options to have CPS get the extension. So, it was no surprise.”
This comes nearly a year after the Centre for Applied Legal Studies and the Black Sash approached the court to avoid a national crisis in the social grants system as Sassa had provided no plans for the takeover of grant payments from CPS, whose contract was declared invalid.
Popular in Local
-
Hawks serve indictment on Zuma
-
Zokwana: I didn't raise money for ANC through Agriculture Dept
-
CT motorists warned of delays on N1 outbound after trucks collide
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
4 suspects due in court after 3 gunned down in Khayelitsha
-
Protests underway in Zwelihle as residents demand land
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.