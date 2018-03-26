Black Sash to monitor recipients of grants from CPS over next 6 months

On Friday, the Constitutional Court granted the social security agency an application to allow CPS to continue distributing grants.

CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash says it will closely monitor the realities of beneficiaries who receive cash payments from South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) service provider, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), over the next six months.

The extension is only for another six months.

The Black Sash's Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker says if there are any challenges they will alert the court.

“Black Sash themselves didn’t directly oppose the application because Sassa didn’t present any other options to the court as to how cash payments could be made. So, unfortunately, everyone was put in a corner and had no options to have CPS get the extension. So, it was no surprise.”

This comes nearly a year after the Centre for Applied Legal Studies and the Black Sash approached the court to avoid a national crisis in the social grants system as Sassa had provided no plans for the takeover of grant payments from CPS, whose contract was declared invalid.