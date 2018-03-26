ANC digging deep to align party & state presidency terms

The party has launched its resolutions from its December’s conference, one of which is to deal with the two centres of power in the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the party wants to do everything possible to avoid recalling another president from office.

The party recently forced former president Jacob Zuma to resign following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled in 2008 after Zuma was elected the party’s president.

The ANC’s national conference charged the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to manage the two centres of power that arose from having Zuma as state president while Ramaphosa was the ANC president.

The party said this was important to avoid what happened after its 2007 Polokwane conference which saw a breakaway party being formed after Mbeki was recalled.

The NEC dealt with the two centres of power by removing Zuma but Magashule has told Eyewitness News this can’t be the way the party continues with its business.

“In future, we will definitely want to address that. I think finally we will discuss alignment, we have to discuss it so that we realign.”

While the repercussions of Zuma’s removal may not be that clear now, the party says it will urgently work towards aligning the terms of office of the ANC leader and the president of the country.