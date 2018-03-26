'ANC members must avoid courts, come to new dispute resolution committee'

ANC Secretary-General AceMagashule says ANC members must approach and have confidence in the dispute resolution committee on their grievances and not the courts anymore.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the party has no space for members who want their grievances to be dealt with by the courts and not resolved within the organisation.

The party released its conference resolutions at Luthuli House.

One of the resolutions is to appoint a dispute resolution committee to deal with grievances by party members and avoid going to court.

Several court rulings against the ANC nearly collapsed the party’s December conference.

Even the leadership outcome of that conference was almost challenged in court when some disgruntled members complained about the so-called missing 68 votes that were quarantined and not included in the final tally of votes.

“People should not even have to go to court and remember they have also joined the ANC voluntarily. If they think that they are not happy, people can still choose to leave the ANC.”

Magashule says if members are not satisfied with how their grievances have been resolved within in the party, they still can’t approach the courts, saying they should rather leave the organisation.