[ALERT] Steve Smith quits as captain of Rajasthan Royals

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

[ALERT] Steve Smith quits as captain of Rajasthan Royals

Australia's embattled cricket captain Steve Smith has stepped down as captain of IPL side Rajasthan Royals in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal he's been involved in.

FILE: Australia captain Steve Smith addressing the media. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
FILE: Australia captain Steve Smith addressing the media. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Australia's embattled cricket captain Steve Smith has stepped down as captain of IPL side Rajasthan Royals in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal he's been involved in.

Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft confessed to attempting to alter the condition of the ball in order to create reverse swing and gain an advantage during day three of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands, an act carried out by Bancroft that was exposed by television cameras.

The ICC has subsequently fined Smith 100% of his match fee and suspended him for one Test match, while Bancroft has been fined 75% of his match fee and handed three demerit points for their involvement in the scandal.

In a statement, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale said that the game is bigger than the individual and that Smiths actions were not aligned with their values as a franchise.

“The game is bigger than any individual and we hold this thought close to our heart.”

Indian batsman, Ajinkya Rahane will replace Smith as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA