[ALERT] Steve Smith quits as captain of Rajasthan Royals
Australia's embattled cricket captain Steve Smith has stepped down as captain of IPL side Rajasthan Royals in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal he's been involved in.
Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft confessed to attempting to alter the condition of the ball in order to create reverse swing and gain an advantage during day three of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands, an act carried out by Bancroft that was exposed by television cameras.
The ICC has subsequently fined Smith 100% of his match fee and suspended him for one Test match, while Bancroft has been fined 75% of his match fee and handed three demerit points for their involvement in the scandal.
JUST IN: Steve Smith has stepped down as captain of #IPL side @rajasthanroyals #balltampering— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 26, 2018
In a statement, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale said that the game is bigger than the individual and that Smiths actions were not aligned with their values as a franchise.
“The game is bigger than any individual and we hold this thought close to our heart.”
Indian batsman, Ajinkya Rahane will replace Smith as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals.
