5,000 modern slavery victims reported in UK in past year
A third of the cases involved sexual exploitation, a half concerned forced labour. The number of children thought to be victims totalled more than 2,000 and rose by 66% from the previous year.
LONDON - Five thousand victims of modern slavery have been reported to the British authorities in the last year.
The rise of 35% includes Britons and foreign nationals, many from Africa.
A third of the cases involved sexual exploitation, a half concerned forced labour.
The number of children thought to be victims totalled more than 2,000 and rose by 66% from the previous year.
One hundred and sixteen different nationalities were among the victims. Britons, Albanians and Vietnamese nationals were the most commonly reported victims.
The UK introduced the Modern Slavery Act in 2015 and people traffickers can face up to 14 years in jail.
But the numbers of slaves working in brothels, construction sites, agriculture and cannabis farms continue to grow as victims try to escape war, poverty, a lack of education or unstable social and political conditions.
Popular in World
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
Megaupload founder wins battle in ongoing fight against US extradition
-
[UPDATE] At least 64 people, some children, killed in Russian mall fire
-
[WATCH] Cricket Australia boss tackles ball-tampering incident
-
Porn star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silence on Trump
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.