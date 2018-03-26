5,000 modern slavery victims reported in UK in past year

A third of the cases involved sexual exploitation, a half concerned forced labour. The number of children thought to be victims totalled more than 2,000 and rose by 66% from the previous year.

LONDON - Five thousand victims of modern slavery have been reported to the British authorities in the last year.

The rise of 35% includes Britons and foreign nationals, many from Africa.

One hundred and sixteen different nationalities were among the victims. Britons, Albanians and Vietnamese nationals were the most commonly reported victims.

The UK introduced the Modern Slavery Act in 2015 and people traffickers can face up to 14 years in jail.

But the numbers of slaves working in brothels, construction sites, agriculture and cannabis farms continue to grow as victims try to escape war, poverty, a lack of education or unstable social and political conditions.