4 suspects due in court after 3 gunned down in Khayelitsha

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the men were apprehended following a manhunt by officers.

CAPE TOWN - Four men are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with three murders in the township.

The suspects allegedly fatally shot a 36-year-old and wounded another man in Harare last Thursday.

Their reign of terror continued on that day when they went to the Endlovini informal settlement before shooting and killing another victim.

Police say they then proceeded to another street, where they allegedly gunned down a 27-year-old man who died on the scene.

“Police also recovered a pistol with live ammunition. The Western Cape SAPS commended the team involved for ensuring that unlicensed firearms were recovered and the perpetrators were brought to justice.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)