Zimbabwe probes Grace Mugabe link to ivory smuggling

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe has begun a probe into its former First Lady Grace Mugabe over allegations of her involvement in ivory smuggling.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, wildlife photographer Adrian Steirn told of a smuggling syndicate in the country while looking into illegal ivory trade in December.

The photographer has revealed documents, undercover videos and testimonies which expose the syndicate and the former first lady’s involvement.

The Zimbabwean government has responded to the report saying they will seek answers from all parties, including Mugabe.