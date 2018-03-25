Steve Smith, David Warner step down from captaincy for remainder of test
Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will be acting as the captain for the remainder of the ongoing Test match.
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket Australia has confirmed that Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of this Test.
They have been stripped off their leadership responsibilities for the remainder of the ongoing third test match at Newlands in Cape Town.
Cricket Australia announced the decision just before resuming play, in light of the ball tampering incident that involved opener Cameron Bancroft on day three.
Smith and Bancroft confessed at the post day conference that they had attempted to alter the condition of the ball in order to create reverse swing and gain an advantage in the match.
In a statement released today, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match. This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.”
Last night, Smith took responsibility for Australia’s decision to attempt to alter the condition of the ball on day three, an act carried out by Bancroft that was exposed by television cameras.
Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will be acting as the captain for the remainder of the ongoing Test match.
Popular in Sport
-
[ALERT] Australian Sports Commission calls for ball tamperers to stand down
-
Smith called to give up captaincy as CA launches probe
-
De Villiers drives SA on amid Bancroft scrutiny
-
Bafana take Four Nations Cup in 2-0 victory over Zambia
-
Warner exchanges words with spectator after dismissal
-
Discrepancies in Rabada's case, verdict in 48 hours
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.