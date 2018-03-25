Steve Smith, David Warner step down from captaincy for remainder of test

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Steve Smith, David Warner step down from captaincy for remainder of test

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will be acting as the captain for the remainder of the ongoing Test match.

Australia captain Steve Smith addressing the media following the defeat against South Africa in the second Test at Port Elizabeth. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
Australia captain Steve Smith addressing the media following the defeat against South Africa in the second Test at Port Elizabeth. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket Australia has confirmed that Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of this Test.

They have been stripped off their leadership responsibilities for the remainder of the ongoing third test match at Newlands in Cape Town.

Cricket Australia announced the decision just before resuming play, in light of the ball tampering incident that involved opener Cameron Bancroft on day three.

Smith and Bancroft confessed at the post day conference that they had attempted to alter the condition of the ball in order to create reverse swing and gain an advantage in the match.

In a statement released today, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match. This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.”

Last night, Smith took responsibility for Australia’s decision to attempt to alter the condition of the ball on day three, an act carried out by Bancroft that was exposed by television cameras.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will be acting as the captain for the remainder of the ongoing Test match.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA