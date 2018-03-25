Steve Smith, David Warner step down from captaincy for remainder of test

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will be acting as the captain for the remainder of the ongoing Test match.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket Australia has confirmed that Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of this Test.

They have been stripped off their leadership responsibilities for the remainder of the ongoing third test match at Newlands in Cape Town.

Cricket Australia announced the decision just before resuming play, in light of the ball tampering incident that involved opener Cameron Bancroft on day three.

Smith and Bancroft confessed at the post day conference that they had attempted to alter the condition of the ball in order to create reverse swing and gain an advantage in the match.

In a statement released today, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match. This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.”

Last night, Smith took responsibility for Australia’s decision to attempt to alter the condition of the ball on day three, an act carried out by Bancroft that was exposed by television cameras.

