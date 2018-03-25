SA Business Council calls on Brics to reduce trade barriers

The council says it will put on the agenda a call for Brics nations to accelerate the introduction of a Brics business travel card.

JOHANNESBURG – With the Brics mid-term meeting set to kick start in shanghai in China, the South African Brics Business Council says, the reduction of trade barriers by Brics nations is needed to create the platform to accelerate growth and prosperity.

The team will accompany South African delegates to the meeting this week where China is expected to hand over the chairmanship of Brics to South Africa for the next 12 months.

The council says it will put on the agenda a call for Brics nations to accelerate the introduction of a Brics business travel card.

It says visas for business people should be urgently introduced to enable them to travel with ease among Brics nations

Chairperson Sunil Geness said, “The meeting goes beyond the five countries. It will be a historic moment for South Africa to take over the Brics chairmanship for the second time.”