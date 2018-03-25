Reports: Zuma to be issued court summons
Former President Jacob Zuma is to be issued with summons to appear in court in April for corruption charges.
CAPE TOWN – Its being reported that former President Jacob Zuma is to be issued with a summons to appear in court for corruption charges on the 6 April.
It’s understood Zuma will appear in the Durban High Court.
While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is being mum on the details surrounding the imminent summons, last month its head Shaun Abrahams announced that charges against the former president relating to money laundering and corruption will be reinstated after being dropped in 2009.
The charges relate to 783 suspicious payments Zuma allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal.
