Police to monitor Zwelihle for possible land grabs

Community members occupied land in the area after a social media post urging people to do so.

CAPE TOWN - Police say they will keeping a close eye on a community in Zwelihle near Hermanus where there were attempts to occupy land illegally.

Community members occupied land in the area after a social media post urging people to do so.

Ward 4 Councillor Lindile Ntsabo of the Overberg District Municipality says community members who are backyard dwellers had seen a post on Facebook last Wednesday.

They then immediately occupied land owned by the municipality nearby Zwelihle and police were forced to intervene.

“They were told that they can put their structures up, they can grab the land. There is land that is available. But you cannot get the information who told them. If you ask they cannot tell you.

Local authorities in the area including community leaders, police and the evictions squad known as the Red Ants had to intervene. Ntsabo says there were incidents of stone throwing and tyre burning.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says nine people have been arrested for being armed with dangerous weapons.

“Hermanus police are investigating a public violence case subsequent to an unrest that occurred in Zwelihle. According to information, about 500 people were involved in the unrest. They burnt tyres and looted computers from municipality premises.”

Councillor Lindile Ntsabo says a meeting is scheduled with community members next week Tuesday.