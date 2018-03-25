Police arrest suspected murderer at infamous Glebelands hostel

The man was found in possession of a gun with its serial number erased, five live rounds of ammunition rounds from the firearm and a short knife.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a man linked to murders at the notorious Glebelands hostel during the patrols on Sunday.

He was found in possession of a gun with its serial number erased, five live rounds of ammunition rounds from the firearm and a short knife.

The suspect is linked to murders and attempted murder cases that were reported at Glebelands hostel.

He has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.