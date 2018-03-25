Moosajee: No investigation into ball tampering from CSA

Dr Moosajee says that CSA will wait on the ICC to decide what sanctions they will impose on Bancroft and the Australian cricket team.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas team Manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee says that Cricket South Africa will not investigate the ball tampering scandal by Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft and says it’s an ICC matter.

“The process is very much in the match referee and the ICC’s hands. I think the fact that Australia has admitted to what they have done. It certainly comes across as very unfortunate and there’s no place for that in cricket at all.”

The doctor also says that no investigation from CSA will take place.

“Certainly, no investigation from CSA, I’m not sure what the ICC’s position is on that, but as far as we are concerned, we leave it for the ICC, for them to make a call on what the next steps are and what the sanctions are going to be.”

Considering the scandal, both Australia’s Captain and vice captain Steve Smith and David Warner have been stripped off their leadership status by Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive James Sutherland for the remainder of the ongoing Test match, with Tim Paine being named as Captain.

Moosajee says that he was surprised that the Umpires didn’t change the ball.

“I’m surprised in the sense that they didn’t change the ball because the condition had not been affected. My understanding of the rules, if there is evidence like that then they should have changed the ball and a 5 run penalty should have been awarded.”