Mbeki calls on the ANC to self-examine

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Thabo Mbeki says the damaged credibility of the ANC has had some impact on the legacy left by Nelson Mandela adding that the governing party now needs to examine itself especially after ushering in a new leadership.

The former president was quoted by a Spanish national newspaper which interviewed him last week.

One of the questions asked to Mbeki was on the ailing credibility of the ANC and to what extent this has also affected the legacy left by Mandela.

Mbeki answered by saying the ANC needs to discern between genuine members of the party and those who are only there to enrich themselves.

The former president says the governing party needs to clean up.

He says the basic objectives of the ANC, which Mandela began to implement when he came to power, have not changed in any way and his legacy remains.

Mbeki added that people are very angry, but that his view is that they are not angry with the party but its leaders.