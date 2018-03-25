Man crushed by own car at drive through
It’s understood the victim had parked his vehicle too far away from the drive-through window, prompting him to step out of the car, and was crushed.
JOHANNESBURG – A man has died after he was run over by his own car at a drive-through section of a fast food outlet in Kyalami in the north of Johannesburg on Sunday.
It’s understood the victim had parked his vehicle too far away from the drive-through window, prompting him to step out of the car.
However, the vehicle subsequently moved without his control and drove over him.
Netcare911 paramedics say the victim was declared dead at the scene in the early hours of this morning.
Spokesperson Nick Dolman said: “When paramedics arrived at the scene the victim was still underneath the vehicle. Once he had been freed CPR was initiated, but tragically his injuries were too severe and he died at the scene. The circumstance under which the incident happened are being investigated by the police."
MIDRAND: A man has died in a freak accident at the drive through section of a fast food outlet in Kyalami.@_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @jour_maine @MidrandReporter pic.twitter.com/ctCUTWkpcz— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) March 25, 2018
