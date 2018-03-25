Magashule: NEC didn’t discuss Zuma legal woes

Following reports of a summons that will be served on Zuma shortly, Magashule says every person should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it hasn’t discussed former President Jacob Zuma legal woes.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) held its first meeting in Cape Town since the new leadership was elected at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says every person should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

“No, we have not discussed former President Jacob Zuma. We have just discussed that in terms of our values, and the integrity and credibility of the ANC we are making a plea to all members of the ANC to behave and act in a particular way which is in line with the values and traditions and cultures of the ANC.”

It is being reported that former President Jacob Zuma is to be issued with a summons to appear in court for corruption charges on the 6 April.

However, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the date for Zuma's appearance in the Durban High Court will be confirmed soon.

The investigative unit says there are some administrative delays in the issuing of the summons, but everything should be finalised shortly.

Mulaudzi says: “The issues of summonses have not been finalised. We are still in the process of closing that chapter. Once we have done that we will note the actual date for court.”

Meanwhile, NEC says it received an overview from President Cyril Ramaphosa and a report from the national working committee.

Magashule says the party's focus is to restore the dignity of the state.

He says the party is in the process of repairing its structures in order to participate fully in the upcoming national elections.

