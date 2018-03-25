Magashule: NEC didn’t discuss Zuma legal woes
Following reports of a summons that will be served on Zuma shortly, Magashule says every person should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it hasn’t discussed former President Jacob Zuma legal woes.
The party’s national executive committee (NEC) held its first meeting in Cape Town since the new leadership was elected at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says every person should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
“No, we have not discussed former President Jacob Zuma. We have just discussed that in terms of our values, and the integrity and credibility of the ANC we are making a plea to all members of the ANC to behave and act in a particular way which is in line with the values and traditions and cultures of the ANC.”
It is being reported that former President Jacob Zuma is to be issued with a summons to appear in court for corruption charges on the 6 April.
However, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the date for Zuma's appearance in the Durban High Court will be confirmed soon.
The investigative unit says there are some administrative delays in the issuing of the summons, but everything should be finalised shortly.
Mulaudzi says: “The issues of summonses have not been finalised. We are still in the process of closing that chapter. Once we have done that we will note the actual date for court.”
Meanwhile, NEC says it received an overview from President Cyril Ramaphosa and a report from the national working committee.
Magashule says the party's focus is to restore the dignity of the state.
He says the party is in the process of repairing its structures in order to participate fully in the upcoming national elections.
WATCH: ANC NEC meets in Cape Town
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.