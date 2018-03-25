Limpopo boy who was assaulted by mother taken to place of safety

In a video circulating on social media, the woman identified as Giveness Matlou Thansa is seen assaulting the boy with a wooden stick.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say a five year-old boy who was brutally assaulted by his mother has been taken to a place of safety.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman identified as Giveness Matlou Thansa is seen assaulting the boy with a wooden stick as she accuses him of losing his school shoes.

She has appeared briefly before the Matlala magistrates court on charges of child abuse and assault to do grievous bodily harm.

She remains in custody until the next court appearance on Thursday for formal bail application.

The police Moatshe Ngoepe has condemned the incident.

“Her case was postponed to 29 March for a formal bail application.”