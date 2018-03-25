Jordaan continues to deny sexual assault claims

Jennifer Ferguson accused Danny Jordaan of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in PE four years ago.

CAPE TOWN – The president of the South African Football Association (Safa), Danny Jordaan, continues to deny claims that he sexually assaulted former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Jennifer Ferguson despite the musician opening a rape case against him.

Gauteng police have confirmed that Ferguson opened the case at the Parkview police station last week.

Five months ago, Ferguson accused Jordaan of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Port Elizabeth, adding that the incident took place four years ago.

But Jordaan, who spoke through his lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says he is ready to defend himself in court.

“Dr. Jordaan reiterates that the allegations made by Ms Ferguson are false and the event to which she refers never happened. He further says that from the time that she first made the allegations on social media, the legal system is the forum in which Ms Ferguson’s version can be tested.”