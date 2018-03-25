Jordaan continues to deny sexual assault claims
Jennifer Ferguson accused Danny Jordaan of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in PE four years ago.
CAPE TOWN – The president of the South African Football Association (Safa), Danny Jordaan, continues to deny claims that he sexually assaulted former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Jennifer Ferguson despite the musician opening a rape case against him.
Gauteng police have confirmed that Ferguson opened the case at the Parkview police station last week.
Five months ago, Ferguson accused Jordaan of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Port Elizabeth, adding that the incident took place four years ago.
But Jordaan, who spoke through his lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says he is ready to defend himself in court.
“Dr. Jordaan reiterates that the allegations made by Ms Ferguson are false and the event to which she refers never happened. He further says that from the time that she first made the allegations on social media, the legal system is the forum in which Ms Ferguson’s version can be tested.”
Popular in Local
-
Hawks confirm they are investigating Zuma - Report
-
[ALERT] 3 die during baptism service at Monwabisi beach
-
South Africa look to ICC for strong action against Australia
-
Johannesburg EMS remains on high alert for floods
-
Steve Smith, David Warner step down from captaincy for remainder of test
-
Mbeki calls on the ANC to self-examine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.