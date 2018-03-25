Johannesburg EMS remains on high alert for floods

EMS says cleanup operations are continuing in several informal settlements including places severely affected by last week's flash floods.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) say they continue to remain on high alert should the province experience more heavy rains and flooding.

The EMS says cleanup operations are continuing in several informal settlements including places severely affected by last week's flash floods.

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution due to some damaged roads.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said, “Residents must continue to be safe and monitor water levels and move to higher ground if needs be.”