Johannesburg EMS remains on high alert for floods

GP Human Settlement MEC urges Mamelodi extension 11 residents to relocate
Local
EMS says cleanup operations are continuing in several informal settlements including places severely affected by last week's flash floods.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) say they continue to remain on high alert should the province experience more heavy rains and flooding.
The EMS says cleanup operations are continuing in several informal settlements including places severely affected by last week's flash floods.
Motorists have been urged to drive with caution due to some damaged roads.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said, “Residents must continue to be safe and monitor water levels and move to higher ground if needs be.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.