JHB health MMC concerned about people who leave TB treatment

Almost 13,000 people took part in the TB programme in 2016 of which over 800 defaulted and never completed the treatment.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg MMC for health and social development Mpho Phalatse says she's concerned about the high default rate of patients who are on TB the treatment programme in the city.

Almost 13,000 people took part in the programme in 2016 of which over 800 defaulted and never completed the treatment.

Phalatse says although health workers attempt to track defaulters, some give wrong addresses at clinics for fear they'll be turned away for seeking out treatment a distance from their homes.

“TB remains one of the leading causes of death and we urge residents to work with us and take this seriously.”

Popular in Local

