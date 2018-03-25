ICC suspends Steve Smith in ball tampering scandal

Smith will miss one test match after he admitted on Saturday his side deliberately tried to tamper with the condition of the ball in the match against the Proteas.

JOHANNESBURG – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Australian Captain Steve Smith 100% of his match fee and suspended for one Test match, while batsman Cameron Bancroft has been fined 75% of his match fee and handed three demerit points for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson laid the charge against Smith under Article 2.2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which prohibits to ‘all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game’.

BREAKING: Steve Smith has been fined 100% of his match fee and handed a one Test ban, Cameron Bancroft a 75% fine and three demerit points for ball-tampering incident.



Smith accepted the charge and the proposed sanction of two suspension points which equates to a ban for the next Test match and which will see four demerit points added to his record.

Richardson said: “The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature. As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended.”

“The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires’ decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.

