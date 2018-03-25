ICC suspends Steve Smith in ball tampering scandal
Smith will miss one test match after he admitted on Saturday his side deliberately tried to tamper with the condition of the ball in the match against the Proteas.
JOHANNESBURG – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Australian Captain Steve Smith 100% of his match fee and suspended for one Test match, while batsman Cameron Bancroft has been fined 75% of his match fee and handed three demerit points for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal.
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson laid the charge against Smith under Article 2.2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which prohibits to ‘all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game’.
BREAKING: Steve Smith has been fined 100% of his match fee and handed a one Test ban, Cameron Bancroft a 75% fine and three demerit points for ball-tampering incident.— ICC (@ICC) March 25, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/7A63kanBoV pic.twitter.com/rXHWXnmTqP
Smith accepted the charge and the proposed sanction of two suspension points which equates to a ban for the next Test match and which will see four demerit points added to his record.
Richardson said: “The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature. As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended.”
“The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires’ decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.
WATCH: Cricket Chief Executive addresses ball tampering incident
Popular in Sport
-
South Africa look to ICC for strong action against Australia
-
[WATCH] Cricket Australia Chief Executive addresses ball tampering incident
-
Steve Smith, David Warner step down from captaincy for remainder of test
-
[ALERT] Australian Sports Commission calls for ball tamperers to stand down
-
Opportunistic Vettel steals victory from Hamilton
-
Moosajee: No investigation into ball tampering from CSA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.