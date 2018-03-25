Hawks confirm they are investigating Zuma - Report
Zuma is being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly accepting a R1 million cash bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is reportedly being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly accepting a R1 million cash bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer in exchange for keeping agriculture forestry and fisheries minister Senzeni Zokwana in his Cabinet.
The City Press is reporting that Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi this week confirmed that they are investigating the bribery claims against Zuma, Zokwana, Cosatu president Dlamini and Agriculture Department Deputy Director-General Siphokazi Ndudane.
The newspaper is reporting that an affidavit deposed at the Lyttelton police station in December, businessman Chaile Seretse alleges that Zokwana, Dlamini and Ndudane, each received a R300,000 from Deon Larry.
Larry is also the same businessman accused of bribing Zuma.
Seretse says the bribe was orchestrated by three other Western Cape businessmen who have interests in fishing and abalone processing.
They allegedly did not want Zokwana to be reshuffled because he had a transformation agenda that he was going to implement through them.
Popular in Politics
-
Mbeki calls on the ANC to self-examine
-
Mbeki: Zuma corruption allegations not isolated case
-
DA wants decision to pay for Zuma’s legal costs reviewed, set aside
-
[OPINION] Zuma's legacy will haunt South Africa for some time
-
IFP reacts to CPS’ social grants contract extension
-
Gauteng oversight committee ‘aware’ of change needed in service delivery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.