Hanna Cornelius' mother, Anna, found dead

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Hanna Cornelius' mother, Anna, found dead

The 56-year-old's drowning comes after her daughter Hanna was murdered near a wine farm in Stellenbosch in May last year.

Slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius has been remembered during a memorial service in Fish Hoek. Picture: Twitter/@LalivZ.
Slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius has been remembered during a memorial service in Fish Hoek. Picture: Twitter/@LalivZ.
13 hours ago

CAPE TOWN– The body of a 56-year-old woman, was found along the shores of Scarborough near Cape Town on Sunday.

Since the discovery, it’s been confirmed by family members that the body belongs to Anna Cornelius, the mother of Stellenbosch murder victim, Hannah Cornelius.

Hanna was murdered near a wine farm in Stellenbosch in May last year.

Although the details are still sketchy, officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

“An inquest case has been opened for investigation subsequent to the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old woman this woman at a beach in Simons Town. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA