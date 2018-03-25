Hanna Cornelius' mother, Anna, found dead

-
Jordaan: Court proceedings will allow me to prove innocenceLocal
Western Cape police arrest man in possession of 200kg of daggaLocal
Shopping mall blaze in Siberia kills 37 - Russian agenciesLocal
Hannah Cornelius' mother's death under investigationLocal
Cosatu president denies abalone bribery allegationsLocal
Over 200 drunk drivers arrested in Joburg over weekendLocal
Stunned Australia digests ball-tampering shameSport
Venus Williams survives marathon battle against Bertens in MiamiSport
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky SituationSport
Gomez withdraws from England squad due to injurySport
Morkel rips through sorry Australia as Proteas win third testLocal
ICC suspends Steve Smith in ball tampering scandalSport
Pink axes Detroit concert on doctor's ordersLifestyle
[WATCH] Corinne Bailey Rae gives a magical performance at the #CTIJF2018Lifestyle
Chrissy Teigen quits Snapchat after Rihanna scandalLifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday 24 March 2018Lifestyle
Paris Hilton lost engagement ring in clubLifestyle
[WATCH] Nothing but the Jazz at #CTIJF2018Lifestyle
Kylie Jenner drops out of lawsuit against Blac ChynaLifestyle
‘1 in 10 TB patients fail to complete course treatment’Lifestyle
Thousands of jazz lovers flock to CT for #CTIJF2018Lifestyle
Zuma expected to have day in court soonPolitics
Magashule: NEC didn’t discuss Zuma legal woesLocal
Hawks confirm they are investigating Zuma - ReportPolitics
Mbeki calls on the ANC to self-examinePolitics
Mbeki: Zuma corruption allegations not isolated caseLocal
IFP reacts to CPS’ social grants contract extensionPolitics
[OPINION] Regulating Facebook won’t prevent data breachesOpinion
[FACTSHEET] What do we know about wealth in South Africa?Opinion
[OPINION] What’s driving CT's water insecurity, and what can be done about itOpinion
[OPINION] Bold steps needed toward a ‘new normal’ on water allocation in SAOpinion
[OPINION] The value of human rights in SAOpinion
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Polls show Facebook losing trust as firm uses ads to apologiseWorld
SA Business Council calls on Brics to reduce trade barriersBusiness
‘Brics Visa will accelerate rate of business’Local
Saftu angered by China rail company’s exemption worth R5.3 billionBusiness
Mogajane: SA mulling privatization in Ramaphosa reform driveBusiness
BLSA welcomes Moody’s rating reliefBusiness
Hanna Cornelius' mother, Anna, found dead
The 56-year-old's drowning comes after her daughter Hanna was murdered near a wine farm in Stellenbosch in May last year.
CAPE TOWN– The body of a 56-year-old woman, was found along the shores of Scarborough near Cape Town on Sunday.
Since the discovery, it’s been confirmed by family members that the body belongs to Anna Cornelius, the mother of Stellenbosch murder victim, Hannah Cornelius.
Hanna was murdered near a wine farm in Stellenbosch in May last year.
Although the details are still sketchy, officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.
“An inquest case has been opened for investigation subsequent to the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old woman this woman at a beach in Simons Town. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”
