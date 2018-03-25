Hanna Cornelius mother, Anna found dead

-
-
Morkel rips through sorry Australia as Proteas win third testLocal
-
ICC suspends Steve Smith in ball tampering scandalSport
-
South Africa look to ICC for strong action against AustraliaSport
-
Moosajee: No investigation into ball tampering from CSASport
-
[WATCH] Cricket Australia Chief Executive addresses ball tampering incidentSport
-
Opportunistic Vettel steals victory from HamiltonSport
-
[WATCH] Corinne Bailey Rae gives a magical performance at the #CTIJF2018Lifestyle
-
Chrissy Teigen quits Snapchat after Rihanna scandalLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 24 March 2018Lifestyle
-
Paris Hilton lost engagement ring in clubLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Nothing but the Jazz at #CTIJF2018Lifestyle
-
Kylie Jenner drops out of lawsuit against Blac ChynaLifestyle
-
‘1 in 10 TB patients fail to complete course treatment’Lifestyle
-
Thousands of jazz lovers flock to CT for #CTIJF2018Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Local is Lekker at #CTIJF2018Lifestyle
-
Mbeki calls on the ANC to self-examinePolitics
-
Mbeki: Zuma corruption allegations not isolated caseLocal
-
IFP reacts to CPS’ social grants contract extensionPolitics
-
DA wants decision to pay for Zuma’s legal costs reviewed, set asidePolitics
-
DA intensifies fight to have Zuma pay back legal feesPolitics
-
Election preparations to top NEC's agenda at the weekendPolitics
-
[OPINION] Regulating Facebook won’t prevent data breachesOpinion
-
[FACTSHEET] What do we know about wealth in South Africa?Opinion
-
[OPINION] What’s driving CT's water insecurity, and what can be done about itOpinion
-
[OPINION] Bold steps needed toward a ‘new normal’ on water allocation in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] The value of human rights in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
‘Brics Visa will accelerate rate of business’Local
-
Saftu angered by China rail company’s exemption worth R5.3 billionBusiness
-
Mogajane: SA mulling privatization in Ramaphosa reform driveBusiness
-
BLSA welcomes Moody’s rating reliefBusiness
-
BLSA: No reason to be complacent after Moody’s rating decisionBusiness
-
Moody’s keeps SA’s credit ratings unchangedBusiness
Hanna Cornelius mother, Anna found dead
The 56-year-old's drowning comes after her daughter Hanna was murdered near a wine farm in Stellenbosch in May last year.
CAPE TOWN– The body of a 56-year-old woman, was found along the shores of Scarborough near Cape Town on Sunday.
Since the discovery, it’s been confirmed by family members that the body belongs to Anna Cornelius, the mother of Stellenbosch murder victim, Hannah Cornelius.
Hanna was murdered near a wine farm in Stellenbosch in May last year.
Although the details are still sketchy, officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.
“An inquest case has been opened for investigation subsequent to the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old woman this woman at a beach in Simons Town. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”
