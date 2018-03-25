GP Human Settlement MEC urges Mamelodi extension 11 residents to relocate

Uhuru Moiloa and disaster management officials visited the victims yesterday where they discovered that the community is situated on a wetland area.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa says the flood victims of Mamelodi extension 11 in Tshwane need to be relocated from the area.

Moiloa and disaster management officials visited the victims yesterday where they discovered that the community is situated on a wetland area.

The government has provided the community with disaster relief material including, food and blankets.

The province has experienced heavy rains which affected most areas.

Provincial head of disaster management centre Elias Sithole said, “Whatever rain comes, that place is affected. We need to create a task team so we can help them relocate.”