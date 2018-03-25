Gomez withdraws from England squad due to injury
Gomez was substituted off in the opening 10 minutes of England’s 1-0 win over Netherlands on Friday and will undergo further assessment.
LONDON – Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England soccer squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Italy due to an ankle injury and has returned to his Premier League club for treatment, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.
Gomez, 20, was substituted off in the opening 10 minutes of England’s 1-0 win over Netherlands on Friday and will undergo further assessment at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground.
“It’s been confirmed that Joe Gomez has returned to Liverpool for further assessment on the injury he picked up against the Netherlands,” the national team said on their official Twitter account.
England open their World Cup campaign in Russia against Tunisia on June 18 and will also face Panama and Belgium in Group G.
An injury update has been provided on @J_Gomez97.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2018
Read it here ➡ https://t.co/8WHf4I7LJO pic.twitter.com/u7uChINnyt
