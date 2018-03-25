Gauteng police confirm rape case against Danny Jordaan opened

The case was opened by former Member of Parliament Jennifer Ferguson last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that a case of rape against Safa president Danny Jordaan has been opened.

The case was opened by former Member of Parliament Jennifer Ferguson last week.

Five months ago, she accused Jordaan of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the case was opened at the Parkview Police Station.

“A case of rape was opened at Parkview and was transferred to Port Elizabeth where the incident happened.”

Jordaan has denied the allegations and says he will continue to do so.