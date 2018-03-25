Fire in shopping mall in Siberia kills five and injures 32

Seventeen people were missing following the incident in a coal-producing region some 3,600 km east of Moscow.

MOSCOW – At least five people were killed and 32 injured on Sunday when fire tore through a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Russian state Investigative Committee said.

Seventeen people were missing following the incident in a coal-producing region some 3,600 km east of Moscow, according to local officials who spoke to Russian news agencies.

Three women, one child and a man died in the mall and 30 were in hospital, the Investigative Committee said.