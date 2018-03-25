Equal Education urges Education Dept to get rid of pit toilets

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held an urgent meeting with education officials to assess the sanitation facilities at all schools.

JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education has urged the Basic Education Department to speed up its efforts in getting rid of pit toilets in the country.

Earlier this month, five-year-old Viwe Jali fell into a toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana.

Equal Education's Daniel Linde said, “We hope the minister can take this seriously, over the past few years, Equal Education members and high school learners started calling her the minister of broken promises so we hope she can keep her promise.”