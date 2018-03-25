Equal Education urges Education Dept to get rid of pit toilets
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held an urgent meeting with education officials to assess the sanitation facilities at all schools.
JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education has urged the Basic Education Department to speed up its efforts in getting rid of pit toilets in the country.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held an urgent meeting with education officials to assess the sanitation facilities at all schools.
Earlier this month, five-year-old Viwe Jali fell into a toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana.
Equal Education's Daniel Linde said, “We hope the minister can take this seriously, over the past few years, Equal Education members and high school learners started calling her the minister of broken promises so we hope she can keep her promise.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.