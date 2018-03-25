DA condemns latest GP land invasions
On Saturday, the police made several arrests during invasions in Midrand and Alexandra.
JOHANNESBURG– The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the latest wave of land invasions that took place in Alexandra and Midrand on Saturday.
The opposition party has called for swift action to be taken against those responsible for inciting the invasions.
The party has also accused the Economic Freedom Fighters of encouraging people to break the law and occupy vacant land.
It says it doesn’t support land invasion and expropriation without compensation, as it will lead to the state as the only owners of land, while the people are only left as tenants.
The DA’s John Moodey said: “This is becoming not just a threat in Johannesburg, Tshwane and elsewhere in the province, but it’s becoming a national threat and therefore we call on the powers that be at national level, especially President Cyril Ramaphosa, to use whatever authority he has to stem these kinds of invasions which are becoming more and more like Zimbabwe’s invasions.”
