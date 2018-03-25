Popular Topics
Go

Cops investigate deaths of 2 children after shack fire in Roodepoort

It's understood the children were left in their home last night by their parents who were out drinking with friends in a nearby tavern.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating the deaths of two children between the ages of four and six in a shack in Roodepoort.

It's understood the boys were left in their home last night by their parents who were out drinking with friends in a nearby tavern.

Police say according to the mother they returned to their home after a fight broke out in the group.

They then found the structure in flames with the children inside.

The police's Tinyiko Mathebula says a case of inquest has been opened.

“The mother alleges the guy she had a fight with could be the one who started the fire.”

