Cops investigate deaths of 2 children after shack fire in Roodepoort
It's understood the children were left in their home last night by their parents who were out drinking with friends in a nearby tavern.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating the deaths of two children between the ages of four and six in a shack in Roodepoort.
It's understood the boys were left in their home last night by their parents who were out drinking with friends in a nearby tavern.
Police say according to the mother they returned to their home after a fight broke out in the group.
They then found the structure in flames with the children inside.
The police's Tinyiko Mathebula says a case of inquest has been opened.
“The mother alleges the guy she had a fight with could be the one who started the fire.”
