[ALERT] Australian Sports Commission calls for ball tamperers to stand down
Australian cricket captain Steve Smith admitted that he knew about Cameron Bancroft's plans to tamper with the ball during a match yesterday in Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - The Australian Sports Commission has called for the Australian cricket captain Steve Smith and anyone else who had a hand in the ball tampering incident to stand down from the Australian cricket team.
Smith admitted that he knew about Cameron Bancroft's plans to tamper with the ball during a match yesterday in Cape Town.
The commission says it condemns cheating of any form in sport.
Commission chairperson John Wylie says they condemn cheating in any form.
“We regard this as an extremely serious issue. We will get a deeper understand of what happened and why.”
Meanwhile, Smith says he is not stepping down.
“No, I won’t consider stepping down, I still think I am the right person for the job. Today was a big mistake and I take responsibility as the captain.”
Popular in Sport
-
De Villiers drives SA on amid Bancroft scrutiny
-
Bafana take Four Nations Cup in 2-0 victory over Zambia
-
Smith called to give up captaincy as CA launches probe
-
Warner exchanges words with spectator after dismissal
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
-
Brilliant Lewis Hamilton takes pole in Melbourne
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.