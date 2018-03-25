[ALERT] Australian Sports Commission calls for ball tamperers to stand down

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith admitted that he knew about Cameron Bancroft's plans to tamper with the ball during a match yesterday in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - The Australian Sports Commission has called for the Australian cricket captain Steve Smith and anyone else who had a hand in the ball tampering incident to stand down from the Australian cricket team.

The commission says it condemns cheating of any form in sport.

“We regard this as an extremely serious issue. We will get a deeper understand of what happened and why.”

Meanwhile, Smith says he is not stepping down.

“No, I won’t consider stepping down, I still think I am the right person for the job. Today was a big mistake and I take responsibility as the captain.”